‘Sips and Sounds’ event raising money for college scholarships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sending kids to college usually comes with a hefty price tag. That's the reason a local public service organization is stepping in to help lighten the load.

The Phi Phi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. is partnering with AARP Virginia and the P&G Scholarship Foundation to present "Sips and Sounds."

The organizers will feature world-renowned jazz musician Marcus Johnson at the scholarship event this Saturday, September 29.

Local favorite, Quintessential Jazz Band will also share the stage. There will be wine tastings, featuring a wine created by Johnson himself.

Organizer Jay Allen, President of the Phi Phi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity says the proceeds from "Sips and Sounds" will go back into the P&G Scholarship Foundation which helps deserving college students.

"We just want to make sure we are doing our part to help give them the opportunity to be the best person they can be," Allen added.

Genea Luck with AARP Virginia said they are excited to partner with Allen's organization to host the scholarship event.

"Our founder was a retired teacher, so AARP has a long-standing history of celebrating teachers and students and higher education," Luck explained.

"Sips and Sounds" will be held from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Saturday, September 29 at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture on the Boulevard.

The scholarship donation to get in is $30. For tickets click here or call 804-627-3223.