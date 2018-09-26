× Richmond firefighter hurt fighting Northside house fire

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond firefighter suffered a minor injury to his back while working to put out a house fire on Seminary Avenue in North Richmond, according to acting Richmond Fire Battalion Chief Raymond Neville.

While initial reports indicated someone was trapped inside the home, a search of the house determined no one was inside.

The fire started in an upstairs room at about 8:35 a.m., according to investigators.

While the cause of the fire remained under investigation, firefighters do not believe this was a case of arson.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, or video here.

Battalion Chief Raymond Neville with @RFDVA says a firefighter fell off a ladder and injured his back while fighting this fire. He’s being taken to the hospital for minor injuries. Fire is under control. @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/UJjprY9SgI — Shannon Lilly CBS 6 (@ShannonLillyTV) September 26, 2018