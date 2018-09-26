Richmond firefighter hurt fighting Northside house fire
RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond firefighter suffered a minor injury to his back while working to put out a house fire on Seminary Avenue in North Richmond, according to acting Richmond Fire Battalion Chief Raymond Neville.
While initial reports indicated someone was trapped inside the home, a search of the house determined no one was inside.
The fire started in an upstairs room at about 8:35 a.m., according to investigators.
While the cause of the fire remained under investigation, firefighters do not believe this was a case of arson.
37.578151 -77.448131