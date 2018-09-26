Final Score Friday Game of the Week: (1)Highland Springs at (3)Henrico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Henrico, VA - Our Final Score Friday Game of the Week spotlights an East End rivalry that has the potential of being a playoff preview as Highland Springs, the number one team in our CBS 6/Fox Sports 910 poll makes the short trip to Henrico to face the third ranked Warriors.

"The guys have stayed focus and have done everything we've asked them to do at this point," said Highland Springs Head Coach Loren Johnson. "The kids know what's going on and who we're facing {Friday night.}"

"Sometimes they don't want to let each other down," Henrico Head Coach Gerald Glasco stated. "I think the expectation is we have to do it for each other, sort of like a band of brothers."

Over the last three plus years, Highland Springs have won 47 of 50 games, including 19 straight. Henrico has won 25 games over the same time span with three straight playoff appearances.

"You're at a school like Highland Springs cause you want to play games like this," Johnson explained. "The way I present it is we've been in games like this before, however this team {Highland Springs} hasn't been in a game like this before because this is a new team."

"We want everybody to circle every game," Glasco said. "This game is important for a lot of different reasons. Both teams are undefeated, some familiarity between me and Loren. We're just gonna go out here and play on Friday."

In this backyard East End rivalry, the Springers have won 18 in a row over the Warriors dating back to 2000.