Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - You have the chance to experience traditional Indian music, culture and delicious food this weekend at the annual Festival of India. Neha Davuluri, Shriya Chemudupati and Vandana Chand talked about the annual event that takes place Saturday, September 29th from 11 am to 8:30 pm and Sunday, September 30th from 11 am to 8 pm. For more information you can cal 804-346-9955 or visitwww.thefestivalofindia.org

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE FESTIVAL OF INDIA}