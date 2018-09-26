× Facebook to invest an additional $750 million in Henrico County

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Northam announced today that Facebook is investing an additional $750 million to expand its data center in Henrico County’s White Oak Technology Park.

The announcement comes almost one year after the company announced they would invest $1 billion in the Henrico data center last October.

With the additional buildings, the data center will expand to five buildings totaling more than 2.4 million square feet, officials said. The project will support approximately 1,500 construction jobs and 200 full-time positions once completed.

“With data centers located around the globe, Facebook had many options when deciding where to expand, and we are thrilled the social media giant is reinvesting in its Henrico data center,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “The Commonwealth will continue to ensure Virginia is the best home for tech and data center companies. We thank Facebook for its significant investment in Henrico County and Virginia.”

The $750 million will be used to construct three new 500,000 square-foot buildings, bringing the planned total square footage to over 2.4 million square feet

Designed for high-tech operations like data centers and advanced manufacturing, White Oak’s infrastructure includes high-speed fiber optic cable from multiple providers, high-capacity electric power designed for large-volume loads and water service with a capacity of 10 million gallons per day. Other tenants include Hewlett-Packard and QTS, which currently operates a data center in White Oak. The Facebook site covers about 330 acres in the 2,270-acre industrial park.

“The Commonwealth’s data center industry is one of the strongest in the nation, and Facebook’s decision to make a second substantial investment in Henrico County less than a year after its first announcement speaks volumes about the quality of our workforce, IT infrastructure, and business climate,” Gov. Northam said. “We are honored to have Facebook on our corporate roster, and we look forward to building on our partnership. Virginia is committed to providing the framework, tech talent, and training programs for industries of the future, and today is another milestone in our efforts to win major projects for the Commonwealth.”

Work on the expansion will begin next month, officials said. The three new buildings each will be 500,000 square feet. When completed, the data center will become Henrico’s largest water customer and one of its largest taxpayers, officials said.