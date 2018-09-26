Crucial development in Keeshae Jacobs case involves man in prison: Crime Insider sources

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A violent criminal with knowledge of Keeshae Jacobs' disappearance is incarcerated, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

Those sources say the convicted felon has knowledge of Keeshae's whereabouts. He's serving close to a decade for a violent crime involving another woman.

Those same sources say the man's name cannot be released because it could jeopardize the Jacobs case, but say those who know him, know exactly who he is. They are encouraged to reach out to police.

Wednesday marked the two-year anniversary of Jacob’s disappearance. The then 21-year-old was last seen in Chimborazo Park on September 26, 2016.

Keeshae vanished without a trace after visiting a home in Church Hill. The young Richmond woman told a family member she would see them the next day. When she did not return to her residence in the Westover neighborhood they immediately contacted police.

Detectives have visited the area multiple time in search of clues and believe Jacobs is a victim of foul play.

"Please just tell me where my baby is at,” said her grieving mother Wednesday. “I don't care about any of the other stuff. I just want Keeshae back.”

Another blue balloon released, this time in Richmond's Forest Hill Park.

"She was my baby,” said Toni Jacobs. “She's been with me. It's hard to explain how lost I feel without her."

"I'm doing 110 percent of what I can, to find the answers she needs for Keeshae, to bring her back home,” said Richmond Detective Billy Thompson, the lead investigator.

Toni Jacobs hopes by sweetening the reward, it will encourage someone to give information.

"If you want the money that bad, I'm gonna give it to you,” she said. “You just gotta’ produce my baby."

Thompson is convinced there are people in the East End that could help bring the case to a close.

"No doubt in my mind that someone in that Broad Street corridor knows something about this,” Thompson said. “If we could just touch their heart, bring them to come forward."

Anyone who has knowledge or information concerning the disappearance of Ms. Jacobs or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call Major Crimes Detective William Thompson at (804) 646-3925 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.