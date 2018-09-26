College president apologizes for drinking from beer bong at tailgate party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - Students on the campus of Southeast Missouri State are expressing support for University President Dr. Carlos Vargas after he issued an apology for drinking from a beer bong during a recent tailgating event at a football game in Carbondale, IL. The video was shared on the Twitter feed of @barstoolSEMO.

THATS MY PRESIDENT pic.twitter.com/9wjvn0gnyH — Barstool SEMO (@BarstoolSemo) September 22, 2018

“I think the student body is proud of him,” said SEMO student Marcus Lee.

The incident prompted an apology from Vargas. He stated beer bongs are associated with excessive and binge drinking which he does not condone. Vargas went on to promise he would not do that again.

Some students believe Vargas did not need to apologize. They say he enjoys interacting with students in a way some find inspiring.

“He is very interactive with the students, whether it’s having fun with the students or educationally,” said SEMO student Aja Richardson. “I think he’s a great president.”

Statement from President Vargas

Dear Colleagues and Students, "During my attendance at a tailgate prior to the Southeast football game on September 15, I was observed being offered and accepting to drink beer from a beer bong, a device normally associated with excessive or binge drinking, which is conduct I do not condone. The above action projects an image that I am not proud of, is not flattering, and certainly not expected from the president of Southeast Missouri State University. As president of this institution, I have the responsibility to show with words and deeds that I live by and uphold the values and principles that we work very hard to instill and strengthen in our university community, in particular, our students. I made a poor decision, and, for my action, I apologize to the students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends of Southeast Missouri State University, an institution of which I am tremendously proud. Last, but not least, I apologize to the Board of Regents, and to the community at large. This serves to me as a reminder that I must always be mindful of my actions and behavior, and I can assure you this will not happen again."

Statement from the President of SEMO’s Board of Regents: