Charm School unveils fall flavors to the delight of Richmond ice cream lovers

RICHMOND, Va. -- When Meryl Hillerson and co-owner Alex Zavaleta started Charm School Social Club, the 3,000 square foot gourmet ice cream shop and bakery at 311 West Broad St., they knew that they wanted it to be different from other ice cream shops.

"We want to have something for every one here," Hillerson said at a preview event for their new fall flavors. Flavors that include vegan, vegetarian, and dairy options.

If you have not yet been to Charm School, it’s a beauty with stacked book wallpaper, high back chairs, and communal seating. Maps and quotes adorn the walls. It’s colorful just like its owners.

When tasting their new flavors, each are quick to point out their “guilty pleasures” and the ones they look forward to — the Vegan Hazelnut is high on my list — and on theirs. The two are a delight to hear speak with heaps of knowledge on ice cream, butter fat content levels, storage, and even how to make your best cream - to be ice cream (according to the FDA), it must contain at least 10 percent milk fat.

New flavors, like Pumpkin Pie and Orange Cardamon, have already started their debut and will continue till Thanksgiving.

A few insider tips: Ask for a waffle cone churro chip. It’s a house-made waffle cone piece dunked in cinnamon and sugar. You can order their ice cream in bulk for parties or holidays. Call the store for pricing for up to two gallons.