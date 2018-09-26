A Taste of Italy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Executive Chef Ausar AriAnkh from Kitchen Magician Catering was back in the Virginia This Morning Kitchen to prepare an Italian specialty… Penne Alla Vodka. You can try Chef Ausar’s cooking for yourself on Saturday, September 29th from 5 pm to 8 pm at Firehouse 15 in Richmond. For more information you can visitwww.kitchenmagiciancatering.com

Penne Alla Vodka

Ingredients

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 small onion, chopped

3 cloves of minced garlic

1 bunch of Swiss Chard, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons tomato paste

Pinch red pepper flakes

One 15-ounce can crushed tomatoes

1 cup of cherry tomatoes halved

12 ounces penne

1/2 cup vodka

Kosher salt

1/3 cup heavy cream

1/4 cup grated Parmesan

Handful basil leaves, torn

Directions

1. Heat the olive oil in a 4-quart saucepan over medium heat. Add the onions and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 6 minutes. Add Garlic and sauté for another minute.

2. Add the tomato paste and red pepper flakes and cook, stirring to coat the onions, about 1 minute. Add the canned tomatoes, penne, vodka, 1 teaspoon salt and 3 1/2 cups water and bring to a boil over medium-high heat.

3. Continue to cook, stirring frequently, until the pasta is al dente and the sauce has reduced by about half, about 10 minutes.

4. Reduce the heat. Stir in the heavy cream, half the Parmesan, Swiss chard, cherry tomatoes and 1/2 teaspoon salt.

5. Add pasta to a bowl and top with parmesan cheese and basil. Enjoy