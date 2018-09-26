1 seriously injured in 2 separate tractor trailer crashes on I-95

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. – One person was seriously injured Wednesday night after two separate crashes involving tractor trailers on Interstate 95 in Caroline County.

Virginia State Police responded to reports of a multiple vehicle crash at southbound I-95 at the 108-mile marker at approximately 8:32 p.m.

Police say their preliminary investigation indicates that the first crash was a “causal factor” for the second crash.

“A 2012 Dodge Ram pickup hauling a utility trailer driven by, Mark Montani, 39, of Massachusetts, was traveling southbound in the right center lane and attempted to take the exit for the rest area. Montani veered into the right lane and into the path of a 2007 Volvo tractor forcing the tractor to hit Montani in the rear,” said State Police spokesperson Keeli Hill. “The utility trailer detached from the pick-up and then rested in the center lane. A 2018 International tractor hauling several thousand pounds of plastic, driven by, James. E. Darden, 53, of North Carolina, struck the utility trailer. Darden then lost control going off road left, hitting the guard rail, and then overturning.”

Darden was extricated from the vehicle and transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

There were no other injuries reported.

Mark Montani was charged with failure to maintain travel lane.

The crash remains under investigation.