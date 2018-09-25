RICHMOND, Va. - For 42 years, the "Walk Against Hunger" has helped The Hope Center and its program in Petersburg. Long time organizer P.T. Taylor is here along with Scott Fisher, Executive Director of the Downtown Churches United and the Hope Center to share about the 42nd Annual "P.T. Taylor/DCU Walk Against Hunger." The event is coming up Saturday, October 6th. CBS 6 is a proud Sponsor of the event. For more information or to make a donation, visit http://www.dcuhopecenter.org
