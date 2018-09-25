× VCU Health System Authority Agrees to $4 Million Settlement

RICHMOND, Va. – VCU’s Health System’s Authority has agreed to pay nearly $4 million in settlement claims for billing “over payments” paid by Medicare, Tricare, and the Federal Employees Benefits Plan (FEHB) for cancer-related patient services.

The settlement comes after a voluntary disclosure by VCU to the U.S. Attorney’s Office after VCU discovered – through audits of patient files and claims data – that Federal healthcare payors had been over-billed for radiation oncology service between 2009 and September 2014.

After making the discovery, VCU took “corrective actions” and made the disclosure. Currently, the civil claims settled are allegations only and there has been no determination of civil liability.