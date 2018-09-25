Richmond man killed in Henrico motorcycle crash

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police identified a Richmond man killed in a September 9 motorcycle crash as 48-year-old Richard Paul Robins.

“At approximately 1:16 AM, a Henrico Police officer located a male lying in the roadway in the 8700 block of Osborne Turnpike; a Honda motorcycle was located nearby in a ditch,” a Henrico Police spokesperson said. “The motorcycle was traveling southbound on Osborne Tnpk when it appears to have left the roadway, hit several mailboxes, then lost control when entering back onto the roadway.”

Robins, who was wearing a helmet when he crashed, died at the hospital. Police said it appeared alcohol was a factor in the crash.

This crash remains under investigation.

