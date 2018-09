Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - September is Menopause Awareness Month and while some women associate this life change with hot flashes, night sweats, and mood swings there are other symptoms women are reluctant to talk about with their doctors. Dr. Lisa Masterson, National Expert on Gynecology, Obstetrics, Infertility and Family Planning, who is here to educate women on the natural process of menopause and different options available for relieving these symptoms.

https://www.duchesnay.com/en/