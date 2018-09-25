Man who killed Chesterfield dad was a wanted criminal and is now dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Nearly three years after a Chesterfield father was shot and killed while taking his children on a fishing trip, we finally know who killed him.

Chesterfield Police detectives told CBS 6 on Tuesday that an investigation identified Jerquell Cheatham as the man who shot Nick Clavier back on October 24, 2015.

No charges will be filed, though, because Cheatham himself was fatally shot inside a south Richmond nightclub in January 2016.

Cheatham, just 21 years old at the time of his death, had a lengthy criminal history, and at one time was considered one of Central Virginia’s “most wanted” by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Police initially ruled Clavier’s death an accident, with investigators believing that Clavier’s own gun had unintentionally discharged inside his car while he drove his children along Hull Street Road.

But his children always contended someone else shot and killed their father. That the killer was in a car that pulled up next to their vehicle.

The children's story led to a series of CBS 6 investigations. Investigations that led to police taking a closer look at the case.

In 2017, CBS 6 was the first to report the ballistics report had found the bullet that killed Clavier could not have been fired by his gun.

That led to police changing the status of the case from “cleared” to “pending,” and they launched a new investigation.

On May 9, 2018, Chesterfield Police announced the investigation of Clavier’s death had officially been changed from “undetermined” to “homicide.” The medical examiner also changed Clavier's death certificate to reflect the update.

About that time, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Chesterfield detectives said that prompted a source to come forward. The source produced credible information that led them to a witness. That witness pointed to Cheatham as the gunman, both in Clavier’s death and a homicide that happened in the City of Richmond the very next day.

Bullets from both crime scenes were then sent to the Virginia Department of Forensic Science for testing, and ballistics confirmed that they were fired from the same handgun.

A witness said Cheatham shot Clavier during a road rage incident that led to both vehicles slowing down near the 8700 block of Hull Street Road.

Based on the witness’s testimony, detectives believe Clavier pulled out his handgun and aimed it a vehicle containing Cheatham and several occupants. That led to Cheatham producing a gun, and firing a shot that went through the weather stripping of Clavier’s car, before striking Clavier in the head.

Clavier’s car went off the road, crashing into a tree.

His four children, who were also inside the vehicle, escaped serious injury.

Clavier’s daughter, Mikayla, who was nine years old at the time, was in the front seat.

“I remember that we were driving down the road we were listening to music, we were all talking then I heard a loud bang … I looked over and I saw my dad bleeding and blood was going everywhere because his foot was on the accelerator and he was kind of leaned over on the steering wheel … it was not something very pleasant,” she told CBS 6 during an interview in May 2017.

Tuesday afternoon, shortly after Chesterfield police informed the Clavier family of the new development, Laura French sat down with Nick’s wife, Melody, and her children.

"I became very emotional when they showed me [his] face," Nick's widow Melody Clavier said. "A lot of emotions fill you as a mom and a wife to know undoubtedly this is who changed our lives forever."

"I am very relieved that now they know I was right and everybody else knows I was right and they finally solved it," Nick's daughter Mikayla added.

