Missing man last seen at Mechanicsville business

MECHANICSVILLE, Va — Hanover Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for 66-year-old Kenneth Bernstein.

Bernstein was last seen at a business in downtown Mechanicsville on September 2, 2018, according to investigators.

He last spoke to a family member approximately one month ago.

Bernstein is described as a white male, approximately 5’8” tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds. Bernstein is deaf.

The Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate Bernstein in an effort to check his welfare.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kenneth Bernstein is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile device to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.