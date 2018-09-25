Richmond works to bring affordable housing to Jackson Ward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Ground was broken Tuesday morning for phase two of a $30 million project to bring affordable housing to Richmond's Jackson Ward neighborhood.

The plan calls for undeveloped land located along N. 1st Street to be transformed into two buildings with 152 units.

The Community Preservation and Development Corporation has partnered with Richmond to develop this affordable housing aimed at giving seniors a place to call home.

"Today is about doing right by our seniors who have spent most of their lives right here," Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said. "We owe them a debt of gratitude for getting us where we are here as a city, a city on the upward trajectory. Today is another step in building one Richmond."

One of the two new buildings will house 72 low-income seniors who are moving from Fay Towers, an aging apartment building in Richmond.

The other building will contain 82 units, with 33 apartments designated for low-income families.

The property will include 6,000 square feet for commercial space.

This project is expected to be completed in the Fall of 2019.