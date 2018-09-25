Henrico mom says landscaper exposed himself to daughter at bus stop  

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- As a Henrico teen walked to her bus stop Tuesday morning, police say a landscaper flashed his penis.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 8:26 a.m. along the 3900 block of Shae Place, off Mill Road, in Glen Allen.

"A black pick-up truck with New York state tags on it, pulled up into the turn lane into our street, and asked her for directions, then proceeded to exposed himself and told her to get into the truck,” said the victim's mom, who asked us to hide her identity.

She says her teenage daughter did exactly what she was told to do in a situation like that: she screamed, made noise and ran.

"She ran home and luckily my husband was here," the shaken mother said.

Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett that the man was driving a black Dodge pick-up with a landscaping trailer attached. It had landscaping information on the side and mom says it came with New York license plates.

"You think you're safe. You think you're in a great area and something like that couldn't happen here... It can happen anywhere," she said.

As buses dropped off their precious cargo Tuesday afternoon, police were at Shae Lane to make sure the children were safe. While parents know this type of security won't be available daily, they said it did bring peace of mind.

"Henrico Police and Henrico County Public Schools have been amazing," said the victim’s grateful mother.

Crime Insider sources confirm investigators have at least a partial tag.

The student described the man as a 20 to 30-year-old black male, wearing tan pants with a black hoodie.

He was described to have scruffy facial hair.

The following letter was sent home to parents of Glen Allen High School students:

I’m writing to let you know about a situation that occurred this morning. Today Henrico Police officers responded to a bus stop in the 3900 block of Shae Place to take a report of a male exposing himself to a juvenile who was waiting for the bus. The male is described as a black male, 20-30 years of age, scruffy facial hair, wearing tan pants with a black hoodie. He was in a black Dodge truck with gold decals on the side and a landscaping trailer attached to the rear. I’m happy to share that our Transportation department has contacted the families who live closest to this stop to make some adjustments to their bus transportation. If anyone has any additional information, please call Henrico Police at 501-5000 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers 780-1000. Reginald V. Davenport, Principal