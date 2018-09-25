× Student reports truck driver exposed himself at Henrico school bus stop

GLEN ALLEN, Va. — Police are investigating after a student reported a man exposed himself at a school bus stop in Henrico County.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 8:26 a.m. along the 3900 block of Shae Place, off Mill Road, in Glen Allen.

The student described the man as a 20 to 30-year-old black male, wearing tan pants with a black hoodie.

He was described to have scruffy facial hair.

The student said the man was in a black Dodge truck with gold decals and a landscaping trailer attached to the rear.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

The following letter was sent home to parents of Glen Allen High School students:

I’m writing to let you know about a situation that occurred this morning. Today Henrico Police officers responded to a bus stop in the 3900 block of Shae Place to take a report of a male exposing himself to a juvenile who was waiting for the bus. The male is described as a black male, 20-30 years of age, scruffy facial hair, wearing tan pants with a black hoodie. He was in a black Dodge truck with gold decals on the side and a landscaping trailer attached to the rear.

I’m happy to share that our Transportation department has contacted the families who live closest to this stop to make some adjustments to their bus transportation. If anyone has any additional information, please call Henrico Police at 501-5000 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers 780-1000.

Reginald V. Davenport, Principal