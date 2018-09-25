RICHMOND, Va. - The Relationship Foundation of Virginia believes when families and relationships are healthy, life is more fun. The 3rd Annual "Father Figure" event offers many workshops and events to help build stronger family relationships. Chris Beach, Executive Director shares the details. The 3rd Annual "Father Figure" is happening Saturday, September 29th from 6-10pm at the Richmond Raceway. Tickets range from $60-$125. CBS 6 Chief Meteorologist Zach Daniel will be the emcee. For more information visit http://www.rfva.org
