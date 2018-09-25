× Driver arrested for killing grandfather at Henrico intersection

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A 20-year-old driver was charged with vehicular manslaughter in connection to the death of a Henrico grandfather.

Everett Burrell, Jr., 20, was charged on September 13.

Burrell was driving a Hyundai Sonata after midnight on September 6 when a Henrico Police officer observed him commit an unspecified traffic violation on Hermitage Road.

“Before the officer could attempt a traffic stop, the vehicle struck a Chevy Impala at the intersection of Gilbralter Drive. The driver of the Chevy was pronounced dead at the scene,” a Henrico Police spokesperson said. “Speed and alcohol were factors in this accident.”

Police identified the man killed in the crash as 48-year-old James A. Simpson.

Simpson, according to his fiancee Amber Cripps, was working on getting a Masters degree in Special Ed at Virginia State University.

“He always kept everyone laughing, he was a very supportive man and believed in everyone, especially his kids, on achieving their dreams,” a friend wrote on a GoFundMe page set-up to help his family cover unexpected funeral costs.

James’son Tyree said the driver who took his father’s life committed a selfish act.

“I hope justice is served,” James Simpson said. “Just know that you took a father and a grandfather. You left seven kids and seven grandkids without a mentor to guide them in life.”