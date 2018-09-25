7-year-old stuns the internet with her national anthem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Her name is Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja, she is 7 years old, and she can sing the national anthem better than you.

Malea became an internet sensation for her rendition over the weekend before an MLS soccer game in Los Angeles between the LA Galaxy and Seattle Sounders.

As ABC News explains, Malea won the Galaxy's anthem-singing contest on social media, then proved why, to the delight of both fans and players. "I was thinking that I cannot do anything wrong because it's a really special song to America," she tells ABC.

MUST-WATCH: 7-year-old @MaleaEmma delivers one of the best 🇺🇸 national anthem performances in @StubHubCenter history. pic.twitter.com/SPTY2naMDA — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) September 24, 2018

