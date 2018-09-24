RICHMOND, Va . - Identity, purpose, and destiny are key points that will be touched upon at the 2018 Women of Destiny Conference. Juliette Davis, Conference Host and Pastor joined us along with her daughter Jillian to share how important this conference is for women of any age. The 2018 Women of Destiny Conference will be held October 12-13th at the Life Church in Colonial Heights. The registration fee is $40 until September 28th and $20 for college students with a valid ID. For more information, contact Juliette at destinyempower@gmail.com or find them on Facebook athttps://www.facebook.com/DestinyEmpower/
“Who Do You Think YOU Are?”
-
A Taste of The Philippines
-
2018 Designer House “Holly Lawn”
-
RVA Day 2018
-
“Battle of the Badges”
-
Pink Party
-
-
12th Annual New Shoes for Back to School Ministry
-
Rates of three STDs in US reach record high: ‘We are sliding backward’
-
Rates of three STDs in US reach record high, CDC says
-
How Allen & Allen ‘Hometown Heroes’ are improving communities
-
VCU’s dates against UVA, Texas, and Wichita State set as non-conference schedule is announced
-
-
The Best PART of Virginia
-
Celebrate the Philippines
-
Old Fashioned Fair Fun