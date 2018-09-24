“Who Do You Think YOU Are?”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va . - Identity, purpose, and destiny are key points that will be touched upon at the 2018 Women of Destiny Conference. Juliette Davis, Conference Host and Pastor joined us along with her daughter Jillian to share how important this conference is for women of any age. The 2018 Women of Destiny Conference will be held October 12-13th at the Life Church in Colonial Heights. The registration fee is $40 until September 28th and $20 for college students with a valid ID. For more information, contact Juliette at destinyempower@gmail.com or find them on Facebook athttps://www.facebook.com/DestinyEmpower/