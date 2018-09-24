Woman, with kids in minivan, arrested outside Chick-fil-a

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A Pennsylvania woman was arrested outside a Stafford County Chick-fil-A restaurant after someone reported it appeared she overdosed in a minivan with kids inside the vehicle.

“Upon arrival, the deputy approached the vehicle and observed a woman frantically moving around in the driver’s seat. When the deputy made contact with her, she noticed the subject was very jittery, had pinpoint pupils and bloodshot eyes,” a Stafford Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said. “The suspect told deputies she took several pills earlier that morning. A search of the vehicle subsequent to arrest revealed drug paraphernalia and over 150 prescription pills.”

Sara Elizabeth Collins, 35, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, felony child neglect, and driving under the influence with children in the vehicle.

A four-year-old child and a 14-year-old child in the minivan were turned over to Child Protective Services until a family member could pick them up. The children’s relationship to Collins was not disclosed.

Collins told police she was driving from North Carolina to her home in Pennsylvania.

The incident was reported September 20, 2018, at approximately 7:44 a.m.