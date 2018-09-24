“Fillmore” Fills Our Studio with their Harmonious blend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - These Richmond-based musicians combine their passion for music to create a harmonious blend. Morgan Stewart and Phil Walker featuring Richmond rapper, "Trademark" perform "Survive". You can catch this talented group perform Friday, October 12th at Uptown Alley at 6pm then again Saturday, October 13th at the Urbanna Wine and Oyster Stroll. For More information, visitwww.fillmoreduo.com.