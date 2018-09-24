Fire burns Henrico apartment complex garage

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Firefighters contained a fire that burned inside a garage at an apartment complex along the 7600 block of Fernwood Street, off Staples Mill Road, in western Henrico.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

“The building contained a variety of pool chemicals, so firefighters that operated within the building are taking special care to decontaminate themselves at the scene, but there is no risk to the public,” Henrico Fire Capt. Rob Rowley said. “There have been no injuries to citizens or firefighters.”

Maintenance staff at the complex discovered the fire and called for help.