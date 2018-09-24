FBI offering $50,000 reward in Virginia State Trooper cold case murder

MANASSAS, Va. — Virginia State Trooper Johnny Rush Bowman was stabbed 45 times after answering the door at his Manassas home on August 19, 1984.

The FBI is now offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to arrest of person(s) responsible for the brutal attack.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:15 in the morning.

The 31-year-old father, who was unarmed at the time, engaged in a struggle with the suspect(s), awakening his 2-year-old daughter in the home.

“For 34 years, Trooper Johnny Bowman’s daughter, parents, brother, friends, and colleagues have had to endure his loss and not knowing who was responsible for taking his life,” said Captain Greg Kincaid, Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Fairfax Field Office. “That’s why still today, the Virginia State Police and our partnering agencies remain determined to solve this homicide and bring Johnny’s killer to justice.”

Officials are asking for the public’s help to solve the cold case.

“The public is our best weapon in solving this cold case and we are hoping that with the passage of time, and through a significant reward of $50,000, someone with information no matter how small or large will come forward and help us bring closure to the family and justice to Trooper Bowman.” said Special Agent Matthew J. DeSarno.

Law enforcement agencies are asking anyone with information about this crime to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or the Virginia State Police at 703-803-2676. You may also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. All tips can remain anonymous.