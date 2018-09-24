Leak helps police find car involved in fatal hit and run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Petersburg Police have located the vehicle and identified a person of interest tied to a hit and run case that left one woman dead.

Petersburg Police Captain Emanuel Chambless said investigators located the four-door Chevy Lumina they believed struck the woman on Winfield Road Friday night. The car was parked a hotel on Route 460.

He said the car was leaking radiator fluid, and that was how police tracked it.

"One of the officers followed it and we lost the trail, but in canvassing found the vehicle with damage at the hotel that was consistent with the accident," Chambless said.

He said police spoke to the owner of the vehicle and are waiting to sit down for more questioning. At this time, no arrest has been made.

Police said they believed the woman who was killed was homeless and investigators have had trouble locating her next-of-kin.

Witnesses reported seeing her panhandling before she was killed.

Officers were originally called to the 900 block of Winfield Road just after 10:15 p.m. Friday for a report of a person down. When they arrived they found that woman dead on the side of the road.

The hotel where the vehicle was found is less than a mile from the scene.

Police asked anyone with information to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.