Detroit stadium worker seen spitting on pizza in viral video may face charges

DETROIT – A video that shows a former Comerica Park food services employee spitting on pizza intended for customers has gone viral – now officials say the employee is in police custody and could face charges, according to WXYZ.

The video was posted to Instagram on Saturday and shows an employee spitting on the pizza, then rubbing the sauce in it.

The incident happened on Friday, according to park representatives.

“As soon as we became aware through social media of potential food tampering Friday night, we immediately closed that food stand and disposed of all the product. Food safety is our top priority and we will take any appropriate action necessary to protect our guests,” Detroit Sportservice said.

Quinelle May, the person that posted the video, said the worker was “mad and having a bad day” and also claimed to have done it in the past.

May said after he recorded the video, he went to the bathroom looking around to tell people about the video, but couldn’t find anybody. He said his managers got mad at him and shut him down when they tried to tell them.

“Every time I tried to talk, they told me to shut up,” May said.

He said he was told to leave and threatened with prosecution if he didn’t take the post down.

WXYZ has reached out to a spokesperson regarding May’s termination and has not yet received a response.