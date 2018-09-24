× Detectives search for suspect in Southside homicide

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Police are seeking the public’s help in finding the suspect in a Southside homicide that occured earlier this month.

On September 8 shortly after 9 p.m., victim Norbert Laury was shot and killed in the 2000B of Mansion Ave. near the Kings Supermarket.

While detectives have received information about possible suspects, additional information is needed to make an arrest.

According to Richmond Police, there were numerous people outside at the time of the shooting that may have witnessed the crime.

If you have information about this or any unsolved crime or fugitive wanted in the Metro Richmond Area, call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or submit your tip through the P3 Tips App. The app is available for download to your mobile device. Both methods are anonymous and you could receive a cash reward up to $1000.