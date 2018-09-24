Can You Weather a Financial Storm?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - September is National Preparedness Month and it's a great time to help individuals and families in your community, as well as employees and students, be prepared for any crisis. Our great friend of the show, JB Bryan, is here with tips on how to be financially prepared for a crisis or natural disaster. JB hold free financial workshops and webinars each Wednesday and Sunday evening. Registration is required. For more information, visit http://www.jbbryan.com