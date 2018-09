BRENHAM, TEXAS — Fall has arrived and that means it’s the season for pumpkin spice flavored everything.

On Monday, Blue Bell Ice Cream announced the return of Spiced Pumpkin Pecan.

“Spiced Pumpkin Pecan is a delightful spiced pumpkin ice cream combined with tasty sugar-coated pecans and a rich cinnamon-honey-praline sauce,” the company said on its Twitter page Monday.

The seasonal flavor will be available for a limited time, beginning September 24.