Bill Fitzgerald presents donation to Red Cross on the behalf of WTVR CBS 6

RICHMOND, Va. -- From the Carolinas to Central Virginia, Hurricane Florence left thousands in need of cleaning supplies, food and water.

That’s why WTVR CBS 6 hosted a hurricane relief phone bank with the American Red Cross.

With the help of generous viewers and a $10,000 donation from Wawa, WTVR CBS 6 raised more than $17,000 for the Red Cross.

But that’s not all.

CBS 6 anchor Bill Fitzgerald presented a donation to James Hatcher, CEO of the Virginia region of the American Red Cross.

“We wanted to make a donation ourselves to the cause,” said Fitzgerald.

“We want to present this to you on behalf of CBS 6 to say thank you for the work that you do. We know it’s going to get put to good use and we know the people really need it.”

“It really will be. I want to thank all your viewers and the folks that have called in,” said Hatcher. “I want to thank CBS 6 for hosting us. Every amount helps, whether it be a $1, $10, $100. There are a lot of people in need in North Carolina, South Carolina and here in Virginia.”

