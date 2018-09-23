× Woman fatally struck by SUV in Hanover County

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A woman has died from serious injuries she sustained after being hit by a car Saturday night.

A Hanover Sheriff’s deputy came upon the scene of the accident at the intersection of Mechanicsville Turnpike near the Bell Creek Road intersection at approximately 9:30 p.m. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2014 Honda sport utility vehicle was traveling eastbound on Mechanicsville Turnpike when it struck 65-year-old Dinese Elizabeth Smith of Drakes Branch as she was attempting to cross traffic at the intersection in an unlit section.

The deputy arrived and found Smith suffering from serious injuries. She was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Hanover Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on the incident to either contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.