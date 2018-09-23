Thousands ‘support one another’ at VA PrideFest 2018 in Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thousands of people attended the annual VA PrideFest on Brown's Island Saturday afternoon.

Virginia Pride organizers said the event is the largest celebration of diversity for the gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender communities in the Commonwealth.

The free, family friendly event featured live performances, local food vendors and variety of activities, including a lip sync battle and poetry slams.

Attendees said the growing festival is a simple way for people to get to know the LGBTQ community.

"Whether people are straight or gay or queer in any way, they can support one another at an event like this," one attendee said. "And it's important for people who don't understand the community to know that it's just people -- human beings -- who want the same thing as everyone else: love and connection."

Additionally, Gov. Ralph Northam, Sen. Tim Kaine and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney spoke at the event.

The festival raises money for college scholarships for LGBTQ students in Virginia.