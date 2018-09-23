Tiger Woods wins first tournament in 5 years

Tiger Woods is officially back, winning the 2018 Tour Championship for his first PGA Tour victory since 2013.
The 14-time major winner closed out a two-stroke victory by shooting a 71 in the fourth round Sunday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. He finished the tournament 11 strokes under par, ahead of Billy Horschel in second place.
The performance also helped Woods move from 20th to second in the final FedEx Cup standings. Justin Rose took home the top $10 million prize with his tie for fourth.