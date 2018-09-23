Driver charged after rear-ending trooper’s cruiser during I-195 crash

RICHMOND, Va. — State police said a trooper working a crash was not injured after his cruiser was rear-ended by a driver on I-195 in Richmond Sunday evening.

Sgt. Keeli L. Hill with Virginia State Police said the trooper was working a crash along I-195 south not far from the Broad and Hamilton Street exit around 5:30 p.m. when the driver of a sedan slammed into the rear and passenger side of the trooper’s cruiser.

“The trooper was not in the vehicle at the time of impact and was not injured,” Hill said.

However, the 47-year-old driver of the sedan, Thien Cong Tang of Richmond, was transported to an area hospital with “minor to serious injuries.”

Troopers said a female passenger in the sedan was not injured in the crash.

Tang was charged with Reckless driving; failure to maintain control.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.