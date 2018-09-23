Louisa teen killed, 67-year-old injured in head-on crash

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — State police said a 19-year-old Louisa woman was killed in a head on-crash in the county on Sunday afternoon.

Sgt. Keeli L. Hill with Virginia State Police said troopers responded to the crash along Route 605, less than mile north of Route 33 at 1:25 p.m.

Hill said 19-year-old Mary Elizabeth Carter was headed south on Route 605 when she crossed the center line and struck 67-year-old Langston Quarles of Louisa head-on.

Quarles, who was wearing his seat belt, was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries, Hill said. .

Officials said Carter, who was not wearing her seat belt, died at the scene

Troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story