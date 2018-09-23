Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden hosts benefit for RVA storm victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden raised money for storm victims on Saturday.

The garden donated 50-percent of the day's admission fees to their Music in the Garden series to help those affected by damage caused during storms that caused the historic tornado outbreak on Monday.

From noon to three, Butcher Brown and Kevin Davis & BanCaribe performed outside the the historic Bloemendaal House .

There was also a silent auction where 100-percent of the proceeds benefited storm victims.

Regular Garden Admission; Free for Garden Members.

Adults -- $13

Seniors (55+) -- $11

Military (with ID) -- $10

Children (3-12) -- $8

Children (under 3) -- Free

