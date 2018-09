Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Kyle Busch started the night at the back of the pack but eventually worked his way up to the front and held off Kevin Harvick to win his first fall race at Richmond Raceway and completed a season sweep at the action track.

NASCAR's first playoff race in Richmond was a clean one. Just three cautions on the night and only one was an on-track stoppage.

Busch leads all active drivers with six wins at Richmond Raceway, and with it, advances to the Round of 12 in the playoffs.