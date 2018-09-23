Grandmother of 3 pleads for signage near Chesterfield bus stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A grandmother of three is pleading for changes near a bus stop in Chesterfield County.

Elongra Anderson said the combination of speeding cars, a blind hill and a tree blocking another curve near a Jessup Road bus stop makes for stress filled mornings when she's trying to get three grandkids off to school.

Anderson is frustrated with drivers she said are posing a safety hazard -- and she's not alone.

"This is the hill the traffic comes up flying," Anderson pointed out. "My concern is sometimes they don't stop when the bus is out here. They're speeding and I have seen vehicles pass and not stop."

Jessica Dandridge said she has also noticed cars speeding down the road.

"And then I noticed a coming this way, but when you are coming this way, you have to stop before you make a left turn, because you can't see what's coming up this hill right here," Dandridge said.

Anderson told the CBS 6 Problem Solvers tall grass and trees on the edge of the road make things tricky since kids who have to cross from one side of the street to the other cannot see the cars until the last minute.

She wants VDOT or the county to install signs alerting drivers that children are in the area. That is partly because safety issues like this are always top of mind. since she survived being hit by an SUV in a parking lot years ago.

"The man mashed us into the brick wall and the wall gave and it messed up my legs. I protected my grandbaby and she got trapped in the basket," she recalled.

Anderson hopes new signage would alert drivers to the potential danger.

"I'm just concerned because I know it's a lot of kids are out here" Anderson said. "I wouldn`t want to see any child get hurt."

VDOT officials plan to inspect the area within the next week, especially where there is tall grass, in an effort to make the area safer.

CBS 6 News is working for you. Click here to email a tip to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers. Be sure to leave us your name, phone number and detailed description of the problem. You can also leave a message by calling 804-254-3672.