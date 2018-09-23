65-year-old woman hit, killed on Mechanicsville Turnpike lived in Charlotte County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Deputies said a 65-year-old woman struck by an SUV while trying to cross Mechanicsville Turnpike in Hanover County Saturday night has died.

Elizabeth Smith, who is not related to the victim, avoided her late-night shift at the Waffle House on Mechanicsville Turnpike this weekend.

"I love working over there,” Smith said. “I've been there for four years, and I wouldn't change it."

But on her trip home from work Saturday night, Smith was not able to avoid a tragic scene.

"I saw all the lights and stuff here at the intersection, and then I thought, 'What are they doing out there?'" she wondered.

That is where investigators said a woman walking across Mechanicsville Turnpike near Bell Creek Road was hit by an SUV at 9:30 p.m.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where she died of her injuries.

Officials noted there are no lights on that five-lane stretch of road where the accident happened.

"I've been here for 45 years, and I've never ever seen pedestrians crossing through here or crossing at the light,” Smith explained. “You just don't see pedestrians walking through here."

Deputies later identified the victim as 65-year old Dinese Smith, who lived in Drakes Branch in Charlotte County, Virginia, which is more than 80 miles from Mechanicsville.

"That's the only thing that I could see is maybe she was staying at the hotel and decided to walk to get something to eat," Smith said.

Smith thinks the best part of her job is meeting interesting people, but after Saturday night, she is thinking of people she does not know.

"Anyway you look at it, it's just sad to lose somebody, especially when it's unexpectedly,” Smith said. “You weren't sick or anything like that, so I feel sorry for her family and her friends and loved ones. I pray for them.”

Investigators asked anyone with information to contact the Hanover County Sheriff's Office at 804-365-6140 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.