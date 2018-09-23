CBS Premiere Week: ‘Magnum P.I.’ reboot airs, ‘Bull’ moves to Monday

RICHMOND, Va. — The wait is finally over, Central Virginia. Premiere Week kicks off Monday here on CBS 6.

MONDAY, SEPT. 24

8 p.m. — THE BIG BANG THEORY – – SEASON PREMIERE

– SEASON PREMIERE 8:30 p.m. — YOUNG SHELDON — SEASON PREMIERE

— SEASON PREMIERE 9 P.M. — MAGNUM P.I.* — SERIES PREMIERE

— SERIES PREMIERE 10 p.m. — BULL — SEASON PREMIERE!

— SEASON PREMIERE! 11 p.m. — CBS 6 News

TUESDAY, SEPT. 25

8 p.m. — NCIS — SEASON PREMIERE

— SEASON PREMIERE 9 p.m. — FBI* — SERIES PREMIERE

— SERIES PREMIERE 10 p.m. — NCIS: NEW ORLEANS — SEASON PREMIERE

— SEASON PREMIERE 11 p.m. — CBS 6 News

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 26

8 p.m. — SURVIVOR — SEASON PREMIERE

— SEASON PREMIERE 9:30 p.m. — BIG BROTHER — SEASON FINALE



— SEASON FINALE 11 p.m. — CBS 6 News

THURSDAY, SEPT. 27

8 p.m. — THE BIG BANG THEORY

8:30 p.m. — YOUNG SHELDON — MCKENNA GRACE GUEST STARS

— MCKENNA GRACE GUEST STARS 9 p.m. — MOM — SEASON PREMIERE

— SEASON PREMIERE 9:30 p.m. — MURPHY BROWN — SERIES PREMIERE

SERIES PREMIERE 10 p.m. — S.W.A.T. — SEASON PREMIERE



— SEASON PREMIERE 11 p.m. — CBS 6 News

FRIDAY, SEPT. 28

8 p.m. — MACGYVER — SEASON PREMIERE

— SEASON PREMIERE 9 p.m. — HAWAII FIVE-0 — SEASON PREMIERE

— SEASON PREMIERE 10 p.m. — BLUE BLOODS — SEASON PREMIERE

— SEASON PREMIERE 11 p.m. — CBS 6 News

SATURDAY, SEPT. 29

8 p.m. — MAGNUM P.I.* — SERIES PREMIERE ENCORE

— SERIES PREMIERE ENCORE 9 p.m. — 48 HOURS — 2-HOUR SEASON PREMIERE

— 2-HOUR SEASON PREMIERE 11 p.m. — CBS 6 News

SUNDAY, SEPT. 30

7 p.m. — NFL OVERRUN

7:30 p.m. — 60 MINUTES — SEASON PREMIERE

— SEASON PREMIERE 8:30 p.m. — GOD FRIENDED ME* — SERIES PREMIERE

— SERIES PREMIERE 9:30 p.m. — NCIS: LOS ANGELES — SEASON PREMIERE

— SEASON PREMIERE 10:30 p.m. — FBI* — SERIES PREMIERE ENCORE

— SERIES PREMIERE ENCORE 11 :30 p.m. — CBS 6 News Late Edition

MONDAY, OCT. 1

8 p.m. — THE NEIGHBORHOOD* — SERIES PREMIERE

— SERIES PREMIERE 8:30 p.m. — HAPPY TOGETHER* — SERIES PREMIERE

— SERIES PREMIERE 9 p.m. — MAGNUM P.I.*

10 p.m. — BULL

11 p.m. — CBS 6 News

TUESDAY, OCT. 2

8 p.m. — NCIS

9 p.m. — FBI*

10 p.m. — NCIS: NEW ORLEANS

11 p.m. — CBS 6 News

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 3

8 p.m. — SURVIVOR

9 p.m. — SEAL TEAM — SEASON PREMIERE

— SEASON PREMIERE 10 p.m. — CRIMINAL MINDS — SEASON PREMIERE

— SEASON PREMIERE 11 p.m. — CBS 6 News

*New Show!

