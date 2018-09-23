Woman fatally struck by SUV in Hanover County
TRACK RAIN: Use CBS 6 Interactive Radar

CBS Premiere Week: ‘Magnum P.I.’ reboot airs, ‘Bull’ moves to Monday

Posted 7:00 pm, September 23, 2018, by , Updated at 07:22PM, September 23, 2018

RICHMOND, Va. — The wait is finally over, Central Virginia. Premiere Week kicks off Monday here on CBS 6.

That means all-new episodes of your favorite shows. Plus, CBS is adding six new shows, three new procedurals as well as three new comedies, to the mix this fall. Additional shows will air in the new year.

Here’s a look at CBS 6’s complete fall primetime schedule:

Monday on CBS 6

Monday on CBS 6

MONDAY, SEPT. 24

  • 8 p.m. — THE BIG BANG THEORY –– SEASON PREMIERE
  • 8:30 p.m. — YOUNG SHELDON — SEASON PREMIERE
  • 9 P.M. — MAGNUM P.I.* SERIES PREMIERE
  • 10 p.m. —  BULL — SEASON PREMIERE!
  • 11 p.m. — CBS 6 News

And be sure to watch CBS 6 News at 11 p.m. with Bill Fitzgerald and Candace Burns after all your favorite CBS shows! You’ll get the most in-depth and complete coverage of the news of the day and breaking stories. Plus, watch our exclusive features like — CBS 6 Gives, CBS 6 Problem Solvers Investigations, Beyond the Roster and I Have A Story — that you’ll only find on CBS 6 and WTVR.com.

Tuesday on CBS 6

Tuesday on CBS 6

TUESDAY, SEPT. 25

  • 8 p.m. — NCIS — SEASON PREMIERE
  • 9 p.m. — FBI* — SERIES PREMIERE
  • 10 p.m. — NCIS: NEW ORLEANS — SEASON PREMIERE
  • 11 p.m. — CBS 6 News 
Wednesday on CBS 6

Wednesday on CBS 6

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 26

  • 8 p.m. — SURVIVOR — SEASON PREMIERE
  • 9:30 p.m. — BIG BROTHERSEASON FINALE
  • 11 p.m. — CBS 6 News

 

Thursday on CBS 6

Thursday on CBS 6

THURSDAY, SEPT. 27

  • 8 p.m. — THE BIG BANG THEORY
  • 8:30 p.m. —YOUNG SHELDON — MCKENNA GRACE GUEST STARS
  • 9 p.m. — MOM — SEASON PREMIERE
  • 9:30 p.m. — MURPHY BROWN — SERIES PREMIERE
  • 10 p.m. — S.W.A.T. — SEASON PREMIERE
  • 11 p.m. — CBS 6 News

 

Friday on CBS 6

Friday on CBS 6

FRIDAY, SEPT. 28

  • 8 p.m. — MACGYVER — SEASON PREMIERE
  • 9 p.m. — HAWAII FIVE-0 — SEASON PREMIERE
  • 10 p.m. — BLUE BLOODS — SEASON PREMIERE
  • 11 p.m. — CBS 6 News 
Saturday on CBS 6

Saturday on CBS 6

SATURDAY, SEPT. 29

  • 8 p.m. — MAGNUM P.I.* SERIES PREMIERE ENCORE 
  • 9 p.m. — 48 HOURS — 2-HOUR SEASON PREMIERE
  • 11 p.m.  — CBS 6 News
Sunday on CBS 6

Sunday on CBS 6

SUNDAY, SEPT. 30

  • 7 p.m. — NFL OVERRUN
  • 7:30 p.m. — 60 MINUTES— SEASON PREMIERE
  • 8:30 p.m. — GOD FRIENDED ME* SERIES PREMIERE
  • 9:30 p.m. — NCIS: LOS ANGELES — SEASON PREMIERE
  • 9:30 p.m. — NCIS: LOS ANGELES — SEASON PREMIERE
  • 10:30 p.m. —FBI* — SERIES PREMIERE ENCORE 
  • 11 :30 p.m. — CBS 6 News Late Edition 

MONDAY, OCT. 1

  • 8 p.m. — THE NEIGHBORHOOD*SERIES PREMIERE
  • 8:30 p.m. — HAPPY TOGETHER*SERIES PREMIERE
  • 9 p.m. — MAGNUM P.I.*
  • 10 p.m. — BULL
  • 11 p.m. — CBS 6 News

TUESDAY, OCT. 2

  • 8 p.m. — NCIS
  • 9 p.m. — FBI*
  • 10 p.m. — NCIS: NEW ORLEANS
  • 11 p.m. — CBS 6 News

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 3

  • 8 p.m. — SURVIVOR
  • 9 p.m. — SEAL TEAM — SEASON PREMIERE
  • 10 p.m. — CRIMINAL MINDS — SEASON PREMIERE
  • 11 p.m. — CBS 6 News

*New Show!
You can watch previews of many of the shows in the video player below.