CBS Premiere Week: ‘Magnum P.I.’ reboot airs, ‘Bull’ moves to Monday

RICHMOND, Va. — The wait is finally over, Central Virginia. Premiere Week kicks off Monday here on CBS 6.
That means all-new episodes of your favorite shows. Plus, CBS is adding six new shows, three new procedurals as well as three new comedies, to the mix this fall. Additional shows will air in the new year.
Here’s a look at CBS 6’s complete fall primetime schedule:
MONDAY, SEPT. 24
- 8 p.m. — THE BIG BANG THEORY –– SEASON PREMIERE
- 8:30 p.m. — YOUNG SHELDON — SEASON PREMIERE
- 9 P.M. — MAGNUM P.I.* — SERIES PREMIERE
- 10 p.m. — BULL — SEASON PREMIERE!
And be sure to watch CBS 6 News at 11 p.m. with Bill Fitzgerald and Candace Burns after all your favorite CBS shows! You'll get the most in-depth and complete coverage of the news of the day and breaking stories. Plus, watch our exclusive features like — CBS 6 Gives, CBS 6 Problem Solvers Investigations, Beyond the Roster and I Have A Story — that you'll only find on CBS 6 and WTVR.com.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 25
- 8 p.m. — NCIS — SEASON PREMIERE
- 9 p.m. — FBI* — SERIES PREMIERE
- 10 p.m. — NCIS: NEW ORLEANS — SEASON PREMIERE
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 26
- 8 p.m. — SURVIVOR — SEASON PREMIERE
- 9:30 p.m. — BIG BROTHER — SEASON FINALE
THURSDAY, SEPT. 27
- 8 p.m. — THE BIG BANG THEORY
- 8:30 p.m. —YOUNG SHELDON — MCKENNA GRACE GUEST STARS
- 9 p.m. — MOM — SEASON PREMIERE
- 9:30 p.m. — MURPHY BROWN — SERIES PREMIERE
- 10 p.m. — S.W.A.T. — SEASON PREMIERE
FRIDAY, SEPT. 28
- 8 p.m. — MACGYVER — SEASON PREMIERE
- 9 p.m. — HAWAII FIVE-0 — SEASON PREMIERE
- 10 p.m. — BLUE BLOODS — SEASON PREMIERE
SATURDAY, SEPT. 29
- 8 p.m. — MAGNUM P.I.* — SERIES PREMIERE ENCORE
- 9 p.m. — 48 HOURS — 2-HOUR SEASON PREMIERE
SUNDAY, SEPT. 30
- 7 p.m. — NFL OVERRUN
- 7:30 p.m. — 60 MINUTES— SEASON PREMIERE
- 8:30 p.m. — GOD FRIENDED ME*— SERIES PREMIERE
- 9:30 p.m. — NCIS: LOS ANGELES — SEASON PREMIERE
- 10:30 p.m. —FBI* — SERIES PREMIERE ENCORE
MONDAY, OCT. 1
- 8 p.m. — THE NEIGHBORHOOD* — SERIES PREMIERE
- 8:30 p.m. — HAPPY TOGETHER* — SERIES PREMIERE
- 9 p.m. — MAGNUM P.I.*
- 10 p.m. — BULL
TUESDAY, OCT. 2
- 8 p.m. — NCIS
- 9 p.m. — FBI*
- 10 p.m. — NCIS: NEW ORLEANS
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 3
- 8 p.m. — SURVIVOR
- 9 p.m. — SEAL TEAM — SEASON PREMIERE
- 10 p.m. — CRIMINAL MINDS — SEASON PREMIERE
*New Show!
