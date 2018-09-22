Chesterfield man killed in crash 2 miles from home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Speed and alcohol were considered contributing factors in a crash that killed a Chesterfield man early Saturday morning, according to Chesterfield Police.

William Cody Johnson, 25, of River Road, was killed when he drove his vehicle off the 8600 block River Road around 1:40 a.m.

"A vehicle was traveling on River Road when it went off the road to the right and overturned ejecting the driver," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "[Johnson] was pronounced deceased at the scene."

Johnson was not wearing a seatbelt, police added.

This is a developing story.

Police continue their investigation into this crash. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.