The start of fall comes with a sharp temperature drop

RICHMOND, Va. -- Astronomical summer ends Saturday evening with the occurrence of the autumnal equinox.

The direct rays of the sun, which were over the northern hemisphere in the summer, will be directly over the equator at 9:54 p.m.

A cold front will push southward through the state Saturday. High temperatures Saturday will still reach the low to mid 80s across central and southern Virginia, with some 70s north and northwest. Some scattered showers and storms will be around, with higher chances for rain across western and southern Virginia.

Much cooler air will be here for Sunday as northeasterly winds wedge cool air up against the mountains. When this occurs, we see damp weather with mostly cloudy to overcast conditions. Highs will struggle to break the lower 60s northwest of Richmond. The metro will see highs in the mid to upper 60s. Far southeastern Virginia will be the warmest with highs in the low to mid 70s.

A disturbance will bring a high chance of rain to the area Saturday night into Sunday morning. Sunday will have occasional rain with patchy drizzle or sprinkles in between.

It will still be a bit damp on Monday, but then rain chances will turn more scattered for the rest of the week.

High temperatures will be in the lower 80s Tuesday and the mid to upper 80s Wednesday. Another cold front will keep highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s at the end of the week.

