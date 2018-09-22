Springers roll over Lee-Davis 71-8

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Highland Springs, Va. - On the opening kickoff, a return man for Highland Springs refused to go down, and since the whistle never blew, he lateraled the ball to Antwane Wells who was credited with a 78 yard kickoff return for a score and the top ranked Springers were on their way.

All told, 8 different players scored for Highland Springs, led by Shy're McKeiver and Rayquan Smith who combined for 224 yards on the ground and 4 touchdowns as the Springers (5-0) routed the Confederates 71-8 in week 5.

D'Vonte Waller connected on 9 of 12 passes for 229 yards and a score, and he also ran for a TD as the Springers built up a 28-0 lead after the first quarter.

Lee-Davis (1-3) got a touchdown run from Zach Lass in the loss.