Rapper NBA Youngboy fight caught on video at Richmond show

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police issued a mayday call Friday night to break up a crowd after a fight at The National on Broad Street in downtown Richmond.
Rapper NBA Youngboy was performing at The National on Friday night.
Video posted on Instagram showed the Louisiana-based artist fighting with someone in the crowd. Details about what happened before the recording was taken were not clear.
No injuries, nor arrests were reported.
Warning: The images and language in these clips are not suitable for all users.
Police were called to the theater at about 11:45 p.m. Friday, according to Richmond Police Lt. Lisa Watson.
NBA Youngboy has two shows scheduled for Saturday in New Jersey.
