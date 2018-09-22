Rapper NBA Youngboy fight caught on video at Richmond show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police issued a mayday call Friday night to break up a crowd after a fight at The National on Broad Street in downtown Richmond.

Rapper NBA Youngboy was performing at The National on Friday night.

Video posted on Instagram showed the Louisiana-based artist fighting with someone in the crowd. Details about what happened before the recording was taken were not clear.

No injuries, nor arrests were reported.

Warning: The images and language in these clips are not suitable for all users.

NBA Youngboy gets into fight at his show in #RichmondVA pic.twitter.com/u8pvj7y97Y — Hustle Hearted (@HustleHeartedHQ) September 22, 2018

Police were called to the theater at about 11:45 p.m. Friday, according to Richmond Police Lt. Lisa Watson.

NBA Youngboy has two shows scheduled for Saturday in New Jersey.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.