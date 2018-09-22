Search suspended for missing swimmer in Outer Banks

DUCK, N.C. – The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its helicopter and large vessel search on Saturday for a missing swimmer in Duck.

Units were dispatched to the beach access at Acorn Oak Avenue for a swimmer in distress at 7:53 a.m., WTKR reported.

When rescue crews could not locate the swimmer, officials launched a joint air and water search.

Dare MedFlight provided initial aerial support to Duck Surf Rescue and Duck Fire Department swimmers.

The U.S. Coast Guard also responded to take part in the search.

Duck Surf Rescue lifeguards will continue to respond to and investigate all reported sightings, officials said.