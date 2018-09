Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Petersburg, VA - Hopewell quarterback Daniel Grier threw three touchdowns to three different receivers en route to a 35-14 win over Petersburg; handing the Crimson Wave their first loss of the season.

The Blue Devils defense, which came into the game with two straight shutouts, harassed Petersburg quarterback Meziah Scott all night, sacking him six times and picking him off twice.

Hopewell has won eight straight against Petersburg. The Crimson Wave were off to their best start since 2008.