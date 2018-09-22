Man riding in car wounded in East End shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating an overnight snooting in Richmond’s East End that sent a man to the hospital.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of Creighton Road just after 4 a.m.

Investigators said the man was riding in a car when someone shot him in the arm.

Police said the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Officials have not released a suspect description and no additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.